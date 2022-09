Why C3.ai Stock Plunged on Thursday Morning

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) slumped out of the gate Thursday, plunging as much as 21.8%. As of 1:05 p.m. ET, the stock was still floundering, down 21.3%.The catalysts that sent the provider of enterprise artificial intelligence software lower were tepid financial results, a reduced forecast, and a marked change to how it charges customers for its services.For its fiscal 2023 first quarter (ended July 31), C3.ai generated revenue of $65.3 million, up 25% year over year, driven by subscription revenue of $57.4 million, up 24%. This resulted in an adjusted loss per share of $0.12, an improvement over a loss per share of $0.22 in the prior-year quarter. Continue reading