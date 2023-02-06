|
06.02.2023 22:26:03
Why C3.ai Stock Popped Again Today
Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI), the artificial intelligence-based software-as-a-service company, were moving higher again as the stakes continued to build in artificial intelligence and investors continue to look to C3.ai as one of the few pure plays available in AI.There was no company-specific news out on the stock, but an announcement from Alphabet may have given it another boost. As of 2:45 p.m. ET, the stock was up 3% after surging as much as 19.5% earlier in the session.Coming on the heels of news that ChatGPT's has reached 100 million users and it would charge $20 a month for a "plus" tier, Google said today that it was launching its own conversational search tool, named Bard. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 165,00
|-0,09%