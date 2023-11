Why C3.ai Stock Popped This Morning

Shares of artificial intelligence (AI) company C3.ai (NYSE: AI) are enjoying a modest 3.5% rise in share price Tuesday morning (as of 11:40 a.m. ET) on positive news from Wall Street.Investors can thank Oppenheimer for the good news -- because it just upgraded C3.ai stock to outperform.As StreetInsider.com relates, Oppenheimer first initiated coverage of C3.ai stock in June, but only with a neutral rating. Today's upgrade to outperform is justified by a combination of C3.ai's stock having gotten 20% cheaper in the interim, and the company issuing more realistic and achievable guidance.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel