Why C3.AI Stock Rallied Tuesday Morning

Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) rallied out of the gate Tuesday, climbing as much as 7.2%. As of 12:18 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 3.4%.While recent advances in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) have caused many related stocks to rally lately, the catalyst that sent the AI software provider climbing was better-than-expected results from a competitor in the space.Rival AI specialist Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) released its fourth-quarter report after market close yesterday, and the results were celebrated by investors. Palantir generated revenue that grew 20% year over year to $608 million, driven by strong demand for its AI offerings.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel