Why C3.ai Stock Rocketed Higher Thursday Morning

Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) moved sharply higher Thursday morning, soaring by as much as 26.4%. As of 10:40 a.m. ET, the stock was still up by 24.3%.The catalyst for that surge was the quarterly report it delivered after the close Wednesday, which revealed that the artificial intelligence (AI) specialist may finally be tapping into the widening adoption of AI.For its fiscal 2024 third quarter, which ended Jan 31, C3.ai generated revenue of $78.4 million, up 18% year over year. Subscription revenue grew even faster, up 23% to $70.4 million, accounting for 90% of the total. The results were further aided by the company's expanding gross profit margin of 58%, which edged higher from 56% in fiscal Q2.