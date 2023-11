Why C3.ai Stock Rose Again Today

The latest drama to unfold in the closely watched artificial intelligence (AI) space has apparently concluded. In what can be seen as a collective sigh of relief, numerous companies involved in the technology saw price bumps in their stocks Wednesday.Among these was C3.ai (NYSE: AI), which rose for the second day in a row. Its share price crept up by 1%, a rate high enough to beat the S&P 500 index's 0.4% gain. That drama, as most people even vaguely aware of the AI industry know by now, was the dismissal and very quick rehiring of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Last Friday he was effectively fired by the company's board of directors and replaced in quick succession by two individuals. On Monday, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) hired him to lead a new AI unit at the big company, and the following day he was reinstated as OpenAI CEO. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel