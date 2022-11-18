|
18.11.2022 23:35:27
Why C3.ai Stock Sank Today
Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) slipped again in today's trading, ending the week down roughly 14.6%. The artificial-intelligence software company's share price closed out Friday's daily session down 4.5%, while the S&P 500 index ended the session up roughly 0.5%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite index was flat on the day. While the broader market saw gains Friday, and there doesn't appear to have been any business-specific news behind the sell-off for C3.ai, investors have swung back to being more cautious about growth stocks. Valuations for growth-dependent software companies soared late last week as investors bet that the Federal Reserve would move away from large interest rate hikes following a better-than-expected round of inflation data, but the bullish spurt proved to be short-lived and gave way to retracement for many companies this week. Following explosive bullish momentum on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11 driven by the U.S. Labor Department's latest inflation data, investors appear to be reassessing the outlook on the monetary policy front. Confidence that the Fed will shift away from additional interest rate hikes seems to be slipping, and shifting sentiment led to sell-offs for C3.ai and other highly growth-dependent software stocks on Friday. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 176,00
|0,51%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStarker Wochenausklang: ATX geht mit kräftigen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow letztlich in Grün -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Märkte geben bis zum Handelsende nach
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Freitagshandel deutlich höher. Die US-Börsen notierten vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.