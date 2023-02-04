Why C3.ai Stock Soared 77% in January

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) rocketed 77.4% higher in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The artificial intelligence (AI) enterprise software provider is seeing increased enthusiasm from investors due to the hype around the new AI chatbots released by companies like Open AI. As of this writing, shares of the stock are up 144% year to date (YTD).The company also just announced a partnership to integrate AI language models from companies like Open AI and Google into C3.ai's software applications, which investors took as a positive sign for the stock.C3.ai sells AI software to enterprises ranging from the U.S. military to agricultural companies to banks. For example, it just began deploying a five-year, $500 million contract with the missile defense agency for its software tools. While still a young company with somewhat unproven technology, plenty of organizations are turning to C3.ai to use AI to increase efficiency.Continue reading