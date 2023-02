Why C3.ai Stock Was a Big Winner on Wednesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

C3.ai (NYSE: AI), a company so dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI) that it adopted the abbreviation for its ticker symbol, had quite the Hump Day on the market. The company's shares flew more than 9% higher on continued investor optimism over an important product launch. On Tuesday, C3.ai formally unveiled said product, the C3 Generative AI for Enterprise Search. This is part of the C3 Generative AI Product Suite, new modules for which are presumably in the pipeline. C3 Generative AI for Enterprise Search allows businesses to quickly find, retrieve, and present the data they need from all of their information systems, according to the company. The product integrates the latest AI software from providers such as Alphabet's Google and utilizes high-profile AI programs such as ChatGPT.Continue reading