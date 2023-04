Why C3.ai Stock Was Bouncing Back Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After a two-day slide following an attack from short-seller Kerrisdale Capital, C3.ai (NYSE: AI) shares were rebounding today as CEO Thomas Siebel took the airwaves to defend the company and brush off allegations that the company's accounting was misleading.As of 12:24 p.m. ET, the stock was up 10.8% on the news.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading