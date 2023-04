Why C3.ai Stock Was Sinking Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) were falling today after short seller Kerrisdale Capital, which had announced a short position in the stock a month ago, released a letter accusing the company of "serious accounting and disclosure issues." As of 11:24 a.m. ET, C3.ai stock was down 23.9%.In a letter addressed to C3.ai's auditors, Deloitte & Touche, Kerrisdale's Chief Investment Officer Sahm Adrangi claimed that C3.ai was using "highly aggressive" accounting tactics to inflate revenue and certain profit metrics in order to meet analyst estimates. Continue reading