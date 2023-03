Why C3.ai Stock Zigzagged on Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shareholders of artificial intelligence stock C3.ai (NYSE: AI) awoke to a rude surprise this morning as news of a "short" report drove the stock down 4.6% through 9:45 a.m. ET. But there's good news for C3.ai investors as well.As quickly as C3 fell out of bed this morning, it picked itself right back up and headed higher. As of 10:45 a.m., the stock has recovered all of its losses -- and is even up 4.8%!So what exactly is causing all the commotion at C3.ai this morning? Well, it goes like this. In a report broadcast on Twitter today, hedge fund and famed short-seller Kerrisdale accused C3.ai of being a "no-growth, cash-burning industry flop" -- and, as if that weren't enough, Kerrisdale then proceeded to elaborate:Continue reading