|
03.02.2023 18:04:44
Why C3.ai Was Roaring Almost 50% Higher This Week
The artificial intelligence (AI) craze sweeping the market since the successful debut of OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbox swept up shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI), which are running 49.6% higher this week compared to where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Beginning in early January C3.ai's stock has rocketed 155% higher, but earlier this week it announced it was launching a set of tools for generative AI applications that will incorporate ChatGPT as well as software from Alphabet's Google. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!