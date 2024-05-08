|
08.05.2024 20:42:38
Why Cable and Telecom Stocks Were Soaring Today
Shares of cable telecom stocks Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA), Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR), and Shenandoah (NASDAQ: SHEN) rallied on Wednesday, up 2.8%, 4.3%, and 9.8%, respectively, as of 1:15 p.m. ET, even as the broader markets were in the red.The entire industry got a lift today as a bipartisan group of Senators revived a key government subsidy program.Yesterday, a bipartisan group of Senators introduced an amendment to the 2024 Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Reauthorization Act, which would provide roughly $6 billion in funding toward the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), along with another $3 billion to "rip and replace" equipment from Chinese telecom equipment providers ZTE and Huawei.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
