Why Calix Stock Dived 26% Lower Today

While quarterly earnings beats are usually happy events, they don't always result in immediate share price gains. That was the situation with specialty tech stock Calix (NYSE: CALX) on Tuesday; despite an earnings report that was impressive at first glance, investors were troubled by what the future might bring. As a result, they traded out of the company's shares to the point where the stock lost nearly 26% of its value.After market hours Monday, Calix unveiled its fourth-quarter and full-year results. The former period saw the telecom company take in $264.7 million, which was notably higher than the almost $245 million it earned in the same quarter of 2022. On average, analysts were expecting a bit under $264.4 million. The company notched a more convincing beat on the bottom line, with non-GAAP (adjusted) net income landing at $29.4 million ($0.43 per share).