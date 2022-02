Why Callaway Golf Stock Crashed 9% Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of golf-products maker Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) tumbled 9% through 3:30 p.m. Friday after reporting a loss -- but a smaller-than-expected loss -- for its fiscal fourth quarter 2021 last night.Heading into the quarter, analysts had forecast that Callaway would lose $0.28 per share on sales of $703 million in Q4 2021. Instead, Callaway says it lost only $0.19 per share, and its sales were $712 million -- so "beats" on both the top and bottom lines. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading