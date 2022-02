Why Cameco Corporation's Stock Jumped 14.6% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of uranium company Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) jumped as much as 14.8% in trading on Wednesday after reporting 2021 financial results. Shares closed the day within a penny of their high in trading. Revenue was down 15% to $465 million; net earnings for the quarter were $11 million; and adjusted net earnings were $23 million. For the year, the company lost $103 million, or $98 million on an adjusted basis. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading