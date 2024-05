Why Cameco Stock Is Glowing Green Today

Shares of Canadian nuclear fuel producer Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) were up 6.1% through 11:45 a.m. ET on Friday, helped by a decision by the U.S. government.As Bloomberg reported yesterday, the government wants to buy $3.4 billion worth of nuclear reactor fuel and is soliciting bids from uranium miners. Cameco , the biggest publicly-traded pure play on uranium production, is a logical beneficiary. In 2022, 24% of America's uranium fuel came from a less-than-optimal source: the Russian Federation. That was cut in half last year, but if you factor in uranium supplied from Russia's next-door neighbors -- Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan -- the U.S. still gets nearly half its uranium from sources that could be cut off at an inconvenient time. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel