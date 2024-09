Why Cameco Stock Popped 8% on Friday

Uranium stocks are glowing green on Friday, and they have Constellation Energy to thank for it. This morning, the electric utility giant announced plans to restart Unit 1 at the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant by 2028, in order to supply power to Microsoft data centers.In no time flat, shares of uranium mining stocks such as Energy Fuels, Uranium Energy, and Denison Mines began powering up. None went so far as Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ), however, which as of 11:10 a.m. ET is gaining 8%.It's no great mystery why. A big electric utility is restarting a nuclear plant, and that plant will need uranium to generate power. Uranium miners provide that uranium -- and so their stocks rise.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool