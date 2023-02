Why Camping World Holdings Stock Dropped This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) stock fell this week, shedding 10% through the end of Thursday trading compared to a 1.6% decline in the wider market, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The recreational vehicle specialist remains in positive territory for the year, though, up 5% so far in 2023.This week's drop came following a fourth-quarter earnings update Tuesday that described mounting pressures on the RV industry.After several years of above-average demand growth, consumers' appetite for RVs is waning. Camping World Holdings reported $7 billion of revenue for Q4, translating into an increase of less than 1%. Meanwhile, gross profit margins declined due to pricing and cost pressures. Adjusted earnings for the full year fell to $654 million from $942 million in 2021.Continue reading