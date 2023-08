Why Camping World Holdings Stock Dropped This Week

Shares of Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) trailed the market by a wide margin this week, dropping 13% through early-Friday trading compared to a 2% decline in the S&P 500. That decline wasn't enough to push shares of the recreational vehicle specialist below the market's returns, though. The stock is still up by over 25% in 2023, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, while the wider market is up 17%.The spike this week came after the company showed improving results in its Q2 earnings update.Camping World Holdings said on Tuesday that sales landed at $1.9 billion for the period that ended in late June, translating into a 12% decline. This drop reflected continued pressure on the RV market, consistent with the trends that rivals such as Winnebago have reported as consumers step back from spending in the industry.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel