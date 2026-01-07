WORLD Aktie
Why Camping World Stock Surged Nearly 13% Higher on Tuesday
The weather might be prohibitively cold and miserable, but it's awfully warm where Camping World (NYSE: CWH) stock has pitched its tent. Investors were cheered by the specialty retailer's awarding of large piles of stock to two of its new leaders. With the morale boost this provided, Camping World's shares rose by nearly 13% across the day. With the turn of the year came new leadership at the top of Camping World. High-profile co-founder Marcus Lemonis recently stepped down from his roles as CEO and chairman of the board, and on Jan. 1, he was officially replaced by Matthew Wagner in the former position and by Brent Moody in the latter.
