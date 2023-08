Why Camping World Stock Was Falling Today

Shares of Camping World (NYSE: CWH) were pulling back today as the country's largest RV dealer posted second-quarter results that were below analyst estimates as the business continues to normalize following the boom during the pandemic.As of 10:01 a.m. ET, the stock was down 10.6%.Camping World said revenue in the quarter declined 12.4% to $1.9 billion, missing analyst expectations at $1.97 billion. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel