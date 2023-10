Why Canada Goose Holdings Stock Was Down Today

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE: GOOS) were down 5% as of 12:57 p.m. ET on Thursday following bearish comments by TD Cowen.The firm downgraded the stock to market perform with a $15 near-term price target. Analysts see the potential for the stock to be rangebound, given the uncertainty in the economy and soft consumer spending.In early August, the luxury lifestyle brand reported a 21% year-over-year increase in revenue but higher operating expenses to support growth initiatives. Further, store openings led to a wider operating loss of $99 million, compared to $82 million in the year-ago quarter.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel