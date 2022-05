Why Canada Goose Stock Jumped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE: GOOS) were up 6.1% as of 10:23 a.m. ET on Thursday after the company reported earnings results for the fiscal fourth quarter ending April 3. The company reported record sales for fiscal 2022 and sees more growth ahead. At the current share price of $20.01, the stock has fallen more than 50% from its 52-week high of $53.64. However, the stock is 71% off its all-time high of $72.27 from 2018. Could the latest results signal a rebound for the struggling apparel stock?Revenue of $223 million was a 6.8% increase year over year. This was driven by direct-to-consumer growth of 8% year over year and wholesale revenue growth of 3.5%.