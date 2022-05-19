|
19.05.2022 17:18:56
Why Canada Goose Stock Jumped Today
Shares of Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE: GOOS) were up 6.1% as of 10:23 a.m. ET on Thursday after the company reported earnings results for the fiscal fourth quarter ending April 3. The company reported record sales for fiscal 2022 and sees more growth ahead. At the current share price of $20.01, the stock has fallen more than 50% from its 52-week high of $53.64. However, the stock is 71% off its all-time high of $72.27 from 2018. Could the latest results signal a rebound for the struggling apparel stock?Revenue of $223 million was a 6.8% increase year over year. This was driven by direct-to-consumer growth of 8% year over year and wholesale revenue growth of 3.5%. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!