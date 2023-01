Why Canadian Cannabis Company Canopy Growth Has Its Eyes on the U.S.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cannabis companies had a rough time in the U.S. in 2022, but some of the ones based in Canada are facing an even harder time thanks to a glut in cannabis supply north of the border, which is cutting into margins. Aurora Cannabis, with its headquarters in Edmonton, saw its shares drop more than 83% over the past year. Tilray Brands, based in Leamington, Ontario, has seen its shares drop over 54%, while Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), headquartered in Smith Falls, Ontario, had a 70% drop in share price over the past year. Not coincidentally, all three cannabis companies saw revenue decline, year over year, in their most recent quarter.Canopy's sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 were reported as 118 million Canadian dollars, down 10% year over year. The company cited increased competition in the adult-use cannabis market in Canada as a primary reason for the year-over-year decline. Canopy also reported a net loss in the quarter of CA$232 million, compared to only a CA$16 million loss in the same period a year ago.Continue reading