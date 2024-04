Why Canadian Marijuana Stocks Popped Today

Investors were uncharacteristically high on Canadian marijuana stocks as the stock market surmounted the hump of Hump Day. Many of the country's weed companies did well during the trading session.These included bellwether Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), which saw a more than 30% rise in its price on news that one of its former executives had been tapped to head an industry lobbying group. Other north-of-our-border cannabis titles catching a buzz were Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), with an 18% lift, SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL), advancing by more than 22%%, and Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON), bringing up the rear with a close-to-9% gain.Canopy Growth's news was the only company-specific development driving those prices higher.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel