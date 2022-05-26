Why Canadian Marijuana Stocks Soared Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Canadian marijuana stocks haven't exactly been the belle of the ball with investors in recent months. But the dance was much different on Thursday, as statistics from the industry grabbed investors' attention and didn't let go.As a result, the leading north-of-the-border pot companies all saw lifts in their share prices to varying degrees. Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose by almost 3%, HEXO (NASDAQ: HEXO) advanced 4%, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) wafted more than 5% higher, and Canopy Growth's (NASDAQ: CGC) increase topped 10% on the day.None of the four companies had any serious price-shifting news to report. Rather, it was the pot industry figures released by Statistics Canada that lit their shares on fire. Continue reading