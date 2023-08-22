|
22.08.2023 22:13:00
Why Canadian Solar Stock Tanked by 12% on Tuesday
Investors sold out of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ) stock on Tuesday following the release of its second-quarter results. While the company trounced the collective analyst-profitability estimate, the story was quite different on the top line -- both in trailing and future terms. Canadian Solar's shares closed the day nearly 12% lower in price in marked contrast to the nearly 0.7% increase of the bellwether S&P 500 index. This, despite the fact that Canadian Solar actually posted some solid growth figures. For example, its net revenue rose by 39% year over year to hit $2.4 billion, coming in on the low end of its guidance. That was on the back of a 62% improvement in solar-module shipments, of which the company delivered the equivalent of 8.2 gigawatts.Meanwhile, non-GAAP net income also saw quite the growth spurt; it doubled and then some to $170 million ($2.39 per share) from the Q2 2022 result of $84 million. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!