Why Cannabis Stocks Could Be Hot Buys in April

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing in marijuana stocks can sometimes be risky and frustrating. Although many businesses show promise, with the sector being federally illegal in the U.S., it can make expansion a lot more complicated and expensive.However, there's optimism that reform could be on the way for the sector. A bill that would decriminalize marijuana is getting lawmakers' attention and could get voted on this week. If that happens and the result is positive, marijuana stocks could be back in the mainstream, potentially sending their valuations soaring in April.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading