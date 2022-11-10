|
10.11.2022 17:57:03
Why Cano Health Stock Is Crashing Today
Shares of Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) were crashing 31.6% lower as of 11:25 a.m. ET on Thursday. The steep decline came after the primary care provider announced its third-quarter results following the market close on Wednesday.Cano reported Q3 revenue of $665 million, up 33% year over year. The company posted a net loss of $112 million, or $0.23 per share. The consensus among analysts surveyed by Refinitiv was for Cano to record a net loss of $0.05 per share.The company also provided updated full-year 2022 guidance. Cano now expects revenue will be between $2.7 billion and $2.75 billion, down from its previous outlook of $2.85 billion to $2.9 billion. It projects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of between $150 million and $160 million. This range is well below the previous forecast of adjusted EBITDA of around $200 million.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!