Why Cano Health Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week

Shares of Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) were skyrocketing 45% higher this week as of the market close on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The big gain came after Owl Creek Asset Management sent a letter to Cano's board of directors to push them to sell the company to a strategic buyer. Owl Creek owned nearly 3.75% of Cano Health's Class A shares as of Aug. 19. The investment fund manager stated in its letter to Cano's board that "the past year's roller coaster of accounting issues has shaken our confidence." Earlier this year, Cano delayed its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings release after an audit identified issues related to revenue recognition. Cano Health went public in June 2021 following a merger with special acquisitions company (SPAC) Jaws Acquisition. Its shares had fallen 68% since the transaction prior to this week's gains.Continue reading