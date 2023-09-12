|
12.09.2023 23:46:00
Why Cano Health Stock Slid by Nearly 3% on Tuesday
Highly beleaguered healthcare stock Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) was hit with some bad news it probably didn't need on Tuesday, and investors sold out of the company. When the smoke cleared, the shares had lost almost 3% of their value on the day, comparing unfavorably to the 0.6% decline of the S&P 500 index. Late on Monday, Cano Health disclosed in a regulatory filing that it has received formal notice from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) that it is in violation of the exchange's trading rules. These mandate that a listed stock's closing price must not fall below $1 per share over a period of 30 consecutive trading days. As per the NYSE's regulations, Cano Health now has six months to regain compliance with the 30-day, $1 rule. That period of time might be extended if the company elects to solve its problem through means such as a reverse stock split. Such a move, which reduces a company's share count while simultaneously increasing the per-share price of the stock, is typical for a company risking a delisting in this way.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cano Health Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Cano Health Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cano Health Inc Registered Shs -A-
|0,36
|0,08%
|On
|28,85
|-3,03%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Anleger unentschlossen -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX verliert zu Handelsschluss -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte Verluste. An den US-Börsen zeigen sich am Mittwoch durchwachsene Entwicklungen. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben am Mittwoch nach.