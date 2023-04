Why Canoo, QuantumScape, and Lucid Group Stocks Dropped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Monday dawned darkly for investors in stocks tied to the electric car industry, as investors in EV start-up Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), solid-state battery researcher QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) and luxury EV maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) all reacted negatively to news of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA)'s Q1 2023 "deliveries miss."As of 1:45 p.m. ET, Canoo shares are getting hardest hit -- down 5% -- followed by QuantumScape with a 3.7% loss and Lucid losing 3.3%.Over the weekend, Tesla reported record numbers of both cars produced (440,808) and cars delivered (422,875) in a single quarter. The deliveries number in particular was up a strong 36% year over year. Nevertheless, Tesla fell short of analyst expectations, which had posited 432,000 deliveries for Q1. Continue reading