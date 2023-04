Why Canoo Shares Jumped Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Electric vehicle (EV) start-up Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results last night, and the stock popped more than 6% early Friday. As of 12:10 p.m. ET, Canoo shares lost some of that gain but were still up by 4.8%.On the surface, the report seemed fairly positive, which helps explain the initial jump. The company highlighted that it fulfilled its first order in the fourth quarter. But that was just a single vehicle for a test by the U.S. Army and shouldn't really affect the stock. Though, if the Light Tactical Vehicle (LTV) becomes a big order, that would certainly change the outlook.Image source: Canoo.Continue reading