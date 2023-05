Why Canoo Shares Jumped Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Specialty electric-vehicle (EV) maker Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) hasn't yet begun to produce and sell its lifestyle and multipurpose EVs, but it says it has strong demand for its products. The company announced its first-quarter financial update earlier this week, but there wasn't any major news.Late yesterday, however, the company posted a tweet that suggested it has a new customer for its multipurpose delivery vehicle (MPDV). That had the stock moving higher by as much as 6.3% this morning. As of 12:05 p.m. ET on Friday, Canoo shares were still higher by 3.3%. Continue reading