|
24.08.2023 19:46:45
Why Canoo Stock Is Still Sinking
Pity investors in Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) stock -- they just can't seem to catch a break.Last week, shares of the electric vehicle start-up sold off after reporting a smaller-than-expected loss but continued cash burn, despite efforts to raise cash through equity sales and debt offerings. Today, Canoo shares are down once more -- 3.4% through 1 p.m. ET -- despite the company just receiving a new buy rating from wealth management firm Alliance Global Partners. Alliance Global initiated coverage of Canoo this morning with a buy rating and a $1.55 price target that implies the analyst thinks Canoo stock will triple in value over the next 12 months. So why aren't investors more excited about the news?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!