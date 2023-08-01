|
01.08.2023 19:06:34
Why Canoo Stock Popped, but QuantumScape and Lucid Just Dropped
It's a mixed day for electric vehicle (EV) stock investors Tuesday, as shares of battery researcher QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) and luxury EV maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) tumble 6.8% and 5.7%, respectively, through 12:05 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, EV start-up Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) is deftly maneuvering around the pileup, and tacking on a 2% gain -- not quite as impressive as Canoo's 19% run-up on Monday, but still a neat trick, considering. Well, considering what Elon Musk just said about the state of America's electric grid. And yes, I'm blaming Elon Musk for this one.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!