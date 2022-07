Why Canoo Stock Shot Up 80% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of EV start-up Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) more than doubled Tuesday morning on news of a big new deal with retailing giant Walmart. As of 10:45 a.m. ET, Canoo stock was still 80% above Monday's closing price. Canoo bills itself as a specialty electric-vehicle (EV) maker, with a van-like lifestyle vehicle, pickup truck, and multipurpose-delivery vehicle (MPDV). But after the company reported first-quarter earnings in early May, management issued a warning in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filing. It stated, "Our management has performed an analysis of our ability to continue as a going concern and has identified substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern."Prior to today, Canoo stock was down 70% for the year, with investors seeming to abide by management's warning and give up on the company. But the deal announced with Walmart changed that this morning.Continue reading