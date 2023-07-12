|
12.07.2023 23:42:02
Why Canoo Stock Was Orbiting 6% Higher Today
Specialty electric vehicle (EV) maker Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) is vaulting into space.Well, not exactly, but news of the company's first delivery of its crew transportation vehicles (CTVs) to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) got investors excited about the company on Wednesday. Its share price leaped more than 6% higher as a result, crushing the 0.7% gain of the S&P 500 index on what was generally a fine day for stocks.NASA has taken delivery of three Canoo CTVs, which are multi-passenger EVs designed specifically to shuttle space mission crews to the launch pad. The most prominent members of such crews are, of course, the ones occupying the spacecraft, and the vehicles are outfitted to accommodate fully suited astronauts destined for their craft. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!