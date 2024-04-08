|
08.04.2024 18:15:02
Why Canopy Growth, Cronos, and Aurora Cannabis Stocks Popped on Monday
Marijuana stocks glowed green again on Monday due to news of progress on marijuana banking reform in Congress. According to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), the Senate is on course to pass new cannabis banking rules in the not-too-distant future. And while we've heard this song before, investors are starting to hum along again anyway.As of 10:35 a.m. ET, shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) were up about 0.3%, Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares had gained 1.7%, and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) was doing best of all -- up 6.5%.In an article on Friday, cannabis-focused news site Marijuana Moment described how the Secure And Fair Enforcement Regulation (SAFER) Banking Act has bipartisan Congressional support, and could be passed in the coming months. The House of Representatives has passed versions of this law seven times, but all have failed in the Senate. This time around, SAFER has passed a vote before the Senate Banking Committee and is ready for the full Senate. If passed, it would permit marijuana companies to take out loans and use other banking services, lowering their cost of doing business, possibly lowering costs for consumers -- and improving profits for marijuana companies. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Auroramehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Auroramehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aurora Cannabis
|0,36
|-1,04%
|Canopy Growth Corp
|8,31
|-2,00%
|Cronos
|2,40
|-0,41%
|On
|32,08
|-3,11%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX vorbörslich wenig bewegt -- DAX stabil erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird am Donnerstag ohne große Ausschläge erwartet. Die Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt dürften sich am Donnerstag ebenfalls zurückhalten. Die asiatischen Indizes finden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.