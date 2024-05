Why Canopy Growth, Tilray, and Cronos Group Stocks Just Cratered

Easy come, easy go. Yesterday, shares of cannabis companies like Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), and Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) all soared on news that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has agreed to recommend downgrading marijuana from a Schedule I drug to a Schedule III drug. Already today, the high is starting to wear off.As of 11:15 a.m. ET Wednesday, Canopy Growth stock is down a shocking 25.7%, followed by losses of 17.6% at Tilray and 7% at Cronos (which I suppose qualifies as the "good" news today).Why are marijuana investors panicking today? Let's start with the obvious.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel