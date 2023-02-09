|
09.02.2023 18:09:22
Why Canopy Growth Got Smoked Today
Cannabis company Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) reported quarterly financial results this morning, but it was another major announcement that has the stock tanking today. At 11:40 a.m. ET, Canopy shares were down 16.4%.The Canada-based company is restructuring its business as it strives to attain profitability. Canopy Growth will shed its pot-growing assets and transition to a third-party sourcing plan, aiming to save more than $100 million over the next 12 months. The restructuring will also result in the reduction of its workforce by 60%.Canopy had already begun cost-cutting initiatives last year that included the divestiture of its Canadian retail cannabis operations. Management now expects total annual savings will amount to as much as $230 million.Continue reading
