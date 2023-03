Why Canopy Growth Plunged 21% in February

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) tumbled 21.3% in February, ​​according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The marijuana stock reported worse-than-expected fiscal third-quarter earnings and announced a restructuring of its business that will see it exit the cannabis flower cultivation business and move to a third-party sourcing model for cannabis beverages, edibles, vapes, and extracts.Canopy Growth's transition to an asset-lite business model gives the appearance it is planning to all but exit the Canadian market and set up shop as a U.S.-based marijuana company.Continue reading