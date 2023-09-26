|
26.09.2023 17:42:57
Why Canopy Growth Stock Grew Like a Weed Today
Shares of Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) leaped nearly 11% higher (10.8% to be precise) through 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday after the company released the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders. Two weeks ago, if you recall, Canopy management had urged investors to vote in favor of several proposals laid out at that meeting, including: So what happened? Well, basically, management got everything it asked for. All six of these "matters put forward before the Company's shareholders" were approved.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Canopy Growth Corpmehr Nachrichten
|
06.09.23
|Canopy Growth: Wie viel Potential steckt in der Cannabis-Aktie? (Handelsblatt)
|
10.08.23
|Canopy Growth verkleinert Quartalsverlust sichtlich - Aktie dennoch tief im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
09.08.23
|Ausblick: Canopy Growth stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Canopy Growth stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.07.23
|Canopy Growth Stock Is Higher: What's Going On? (Benzinga)