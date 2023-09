Why Canopy Growth Stock Grew Like a Weed Today

Shares of Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) leaped nearly 11% higher (10.8% to be precise) through 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday after the company released the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders. Two weeks ago, if you recall, Canopy management had urged investors to vote in favor of several proposals laid out at that meeting, including: So what happened? Well, basically, management got everything it asked for. All six of these "matters put forward before the Company's shareholders" were approved.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel