Why Canopy Growth Stock Is Cratering Today

Shares of the Canadian cannabis pioneer Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) are under pressure Thursday morning. Specifically, the marijuana company's shares were down by 12.9% on heavy volume as of 10:58 a.m. ET. What's sparking this sell-off? Canopy Growth , along with several of its Canadian and American peers, has been blazing the comeback trail over the past month. Thanks to a recommendation by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to downgrade marijuana from Schedule I (no medical value) to Schedule III (drugs with a current medical use) in the Controlled Substances Act and recent progress on the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act in the Senate, marijuana stocks have been on fire over this period. Canopy Growth stock, for instance, jumped by over 300% at one point in the prior 30 days.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel