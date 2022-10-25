Why Canopy Growth Stock Is Glowing Green Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) stock is marching higher Tuesday morning. As of 10:06 a.m. ET, the cannabis giant's stock is up by a healthy 22% on unusually high volume. What's sparking this rally? Ahead of the opening bell, Canopy announced that it will create a U.S.-based holding company called Canopy USA to complete the proposed acquisitions of the multi-state operator (MSO) Acreage Holdings, the Colorado-based edibles company Wana, and the California-based cannabis extraction company Jetty. This move will reportedly accelerate Canopy's long-planned move into the high-value U.S. cannabis market. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading