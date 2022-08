Why Canopy Growth Stock Is Sinking Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of top Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) are having another rough trading session today. Specifically, the pot titan's stock price dove by as much as 13.1% during the morning portion of Friday's session.Canopy's stock has rebounded to some degree in the interim, but the company's share price was still down by a hefty 8.13% as 12:03 p.m. ET Friday afternoon. If this line holds, Canopy's stock price will have fallen by an unsightly 69.7% so far this year. Image Source: Getty Images.Continue reading