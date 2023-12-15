|
15.12.2023 23:51:36
Why Canopy Growth Stock Plunged 35% This Week
Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) plunged 35% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after shareholders saw the structure of a pending 1-for-10 "share consolidation" announced by the cannabis producer.The bulk of Canopy Growth's drop came on Wednesday, after the company announced it will implement a share consolidation -- typically known as a reverse stock split -- at a 1-for-10 ratio, effective prior to the market's opening bell on Dec. 20. This will essentially reduce the number of outstanding common shares by a factor of 10 while increasing the per-share price of Canopy's new common shares by the same multiple.Shares of Canopy Growth were already down more than 70% year to date leading up to the announcement, and closed Friday at $0.52 per share. And by the rules of the Nasdaq, the exchange on which it trades, a stock that closes below $1 per share for 30 consecutive days risks being delisted. But even after a stock falls out of compliance with that rule, it can get back into compliance -- and avoid being delisted -- by closing at or above $1 per share for 10 consecutive business days. The reverse stock split will let it accomplish that, and put Canopy Growth back into the good graces of the Nasdaq.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
