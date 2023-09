Why Canopy Growth Stock Popped 12% on Friday

Marijuana stocks moved higher on Friday, with cannabis company Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) gaining more than 12% earlier today and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) rising more than 7% before each settled down.Political maneuvering in Washington and how investors are interpreting it might explain why investors are enthusiastic about marijuana stocks. Unfortunately, these same investors may be drawing the wrong conclusions.So what are the politicos up to this time? On the one hand, there's real progress in the Senate, with efforts to advance a Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act that would permit banks to provide services to marijuana businesses in states that have legalized cannabis sales. By all accounts, this bill should exit committee and head to the Senate floor for consideration as early as next week.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel